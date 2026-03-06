Camila Cabello celebrates birthday with ‘29 things I learned by 29’ letter

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, known for belting out hits such as Havana, Work From Home and Senorita, marked her birthday with a heartfelt message, sharing a glimpse of her reflections as she turned 29.

Here’s how Camila Cabello celebrates her 29th birthday

Camila took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her childhood, 29th birthday celebration and the letters she has written to herself, which read, “Today, i am turning 29, so I'd like to write down for myself some of the things I've leamed from this trip around the sun, and share it with you, not so much as advice."

"But so maybe we can all swallow saltwater and have stingy eyes and sand in our hair, together, while we learn how to ride the waves.”

Cabello’s first pointer mentioned about “keeping your word”.

“I used to cancel plans last minute, friends would get annoyed, I told myself i was tired or i wouldn't be fun in this mood anyways.”

“But i tried this year to keep my word 99% of the time- if I'm tired, if im anxious, if I don't wanna go anymore, i still show up- and it makes me like myself more, and always ends up making me feel better... because part of what heals anxiety or depression i truly think is a sense of responsibility to others. When you don't feel like it, you show up for them,” she mentioned.

“And, paradoxically, it can change how you feel!!!!!!!!!”