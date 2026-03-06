From caps to chains: How Bollywood stars use accessories to express individuality

Ranveer Singh

When it comes to accessories, Ranveer Singh plays by no rules. Known for his maximalist fashion sense, Ranveer’s hats, be it fedoras, berets, or flamboyant headgear, are as bold as his personality. Add to that his love for chunky necklaces, layered chains, earrings, and rings, and you have a man who treats accessories as centre-stage elements rather than afterthoughts. His social media posts and red carpet appearances are proof that for Ranveer, jewellery is gender-fluid, expressive, and unapologetically loud.