From caps to chains: How Bollywood stars use accessories to express individuality

In an era where personal style often speaks louder than designer labels, Bollywood’s leading men are using fashion accessories to express individuality, attitude, and mood. From laid-back caps to statement jewellery, these actors prove that the right accessory can elevate even the simplest look. Here’s a closer look at actors who have made accessories an integral part of their style narrative — both on social media and at public appearances.
Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship with caps is almost iconic. Whether he’s stepping out of the airport, spotted post-gym, or attending casual interactions, caps have become his signature. From baseball caps to muted monochromes, Ranbir uses them to enhance his effortless, boy-next-door charm. His off-duty style often comprising hoodies, denim, and sneakers, is almost always topped off with a cap, making it a quiet yet consistent style statement that fans instantly recognise.
When it comes to accessories, Ranveer Singh plays by no rules. Known for his maximalist fashion sense, Ranveer’s hats, be it fedoras, berets, or flamboyant headgear, are as bold as his personality. Add to that his love for chunky necklaces, layered chains, earrings, and rings, and you have a man who treats accessories as centre-stage elements rather than afterthoughts. His social media posts and red carpet appearances are proof that for Ranveer, jewellery is gender-fluid, expressive, and unapologetically loud.
Ali Fazal’s accessory game is understated yet deeply personal. Frequently seen wearing caps during travel or casual outings, Ali balances comfort with cool. What truly stands out, however, is his fondness for rings and bracelets, often minimal, sometimes bohemian. His accessories complement his indie-meets-international vibe, reflecting a quiet confidence rather than a need to stand out. On social media and at film festivals, Ali’s choices feel organic, artistic, and rooted in individuality.
Gulshan Devaiah’s style mirrors his acting choices — unconventional and rooted in personality. Hats are his accessory of choice, often seen during interviews, travel moments, or candid social media posts. Whether it’s a classic hat or something more experimental, Gulshan uses headwear to add depth to his look, making it feel thoughtful rather than trendy. His style doesn’t scream for attention; it quietly commands it.
Arjun Kapoor leans into accessories to enhance his rugged, urban aesthetic. Bracelets stacked on his wrists, bold rings, and statement sunglasses are staples in his wardrobe. Frequently spotted wearing oversized fits paired with dark shades, Arjun’s accessories add an edge to his otherwise relaxed style. His social media presence reflects a man comfortable in his skin, using accessories as extensions of his personality rather than fashion experiments.
Zahan Kapoor represents a new generation that blends classic charm with modern sensibilities. Known for accessorising with chains and finger rings, Zahan’s style feels intentional and reflective. Whether at film-related events or in casual social media posts, his accessories lend a slightly vintage, poetic touch to his overall look. Never excessive, always refined, Zahan’s approach shows how minimal accessories can still make a lasting impression.