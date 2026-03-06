Priyanka Chopra talks about alien intervention in Hindu texts on Joe Rogan podcast, internet reacts

When Joe asked, "In ancient religious texts, there’s many stories of humans breeding with something from somewhere else…", Prinyanka replied saying, "Alien intervention." The 43-year-old actor went on to add, "In Hindu mythology also, we read about a time where God, human, and demon existed at the same time and procreated."

When Joe brought up the mention of "higher technology" in the mythological stories, Priyanka said that the Vedas talk about advanced technologies, such as flying machines and arrows with energy "that travel beyond time and light".

The internet weighed in on the discussion as well. One comment on X read, "So Joe Rogan discussing mind blowing ancient secrets with Priyanka Chopra Load of codswallo...". "200 fallen angels bred with humans creating nephilim. That's what he's referring too or offspring of the "sons of God" and the "daughters of men" mentioned in Genesis", another user opined. Another comment on the platform read, "With all that's going on in the world, this is what you focus on?".

In The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra plays Ercell Bodden, a Malayali pirate called "Bloody Mary".