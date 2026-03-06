Ram Charan wishes Peddi co-star Janhvi Kapoor with some fun BTS moments from their next

Joining Janhvi and Ram Charan, the core cast of Peddi also includes Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani, along with others.

Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the camera work for the drama has been performed by R. Rathnavelu, with National Award–winner Navin Nooli as the head of the editing department.

Peddi is set for a grand theatrical release across the globe on April 30.

Not just the RRR actor, Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, also uploaded some unseen pictures with the birthday star on social media, accompanied by a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I’m nothing without you and I hope I’m stuck with you in every lifetime (red heart emoji) I love you (red heart emoji)".

Additionally, her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan mentioned on his Insta Stories, "@janhvikapoor so happy to have u in my life though ur much older then me, I wish you only (hug and heart emojis) and peace and pay your taxes."