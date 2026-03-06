Rashmika Mandanna once revealed what she hated the most in her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently stole every headline with their big wedding news. As they sneaked out on their fans for an intimate wedding, leaked images from their official ceremony took over social media, followed by the grand reception party. With all the buzz still alive, let’s walk back to the time when Rashmika revealed what she hated the most about her ex-fiancé, Rakshit Shetty.

Rashmika Mandanna spills the tea on her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty

Long before Rashmika and Vijay fell in love, another man had stolen the actress’ heart for sometime. Back in 2017, Rashmika met Rakshit on the set of Kirik Party. As the cinematic curtains dropped, their real life love blossomed.

Everything started with friendship and soon they found themselves saying yes to forever by sealing the deal with their engagement. But life had other plans and a year later in September 2018 their engagement broke and the villain of the story was compatibility.

Now coming to the intriguing part, Rashmika in an interview revealed some tit-bits about her past relationship with Rakshit. While talking about one of the most annoying things about Rakshit, in a playful tone, the actress said that he would play the role of a director even in real life.