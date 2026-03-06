Rashmika Mandanna once revealed what she hated the most in her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently stole every headline with their big wedding news. As they sneaked out on their fans for an intimate wedding, leaked images from their official ceremony took over social media, followed by the grand reception party. With all the buzz still alive, let’s walk back to the time when Rashmika revealed what she hated the most about her ex-fiancé, Rakshit Shetty.
Long before Rashmika and Vijay fell in love, another man had stolen the actress’ heart for sometime. Back in 2017, Rashmika met Rakshit on the set of Kirik Party. As the cinematic curtains dropped, their real life love blossomed.
Everything started with friendship and soon they found themselves saying yes to forever by sealing the deal with their engagement. But life had other plans and a year later in September 2018 their engagement broke and the villain of the story was compatibility.
Now coming to the intriguing part, Rashmika in an interview revealed some tit-bits about her past relationship with Rakshit. While talking about one of the most annoying things about Rakshit, in a playful tone, the actress said that he would play the role of a director even in real life.
Explaining further she added that being a very serious person, Rakshit would sometimes overanalyze things or try to guide situations as if he were directing a film. However, this whole character analysis didn’t come from bitterness but somewhat like a fun insight about the man she once loved.
Though things didn’t work out well between the two, neither of them share any coldness or hold grudges against each other. After their reported split, praising Rashmika’s work and career Rakshit once said in an interview, “Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement”.
Today, both of them are carving their different paths. Rashmika found her forever in Vijay, while Rakshit, though keeping his love life private, is thriving professionally, focusing on his career as a filmmaker and actor in the Kannada film industry.