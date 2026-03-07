K-Pop meets Bollywood? BLACKPINK’s Jisoo says she’d love to work in the Indian film industry

K-pop sensation Jisoo of BLACKPINK has recently starred in the Netflix drama Boyfriend on Demand and it is receiving all the right reactions. During one of the promotions of the film, the global popstar revealed she holds a soft corner toward Bollywood films and would be thrilled to be working in the Indian film industry someday.

Is Bollywood next for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo? Here's why fans think so

Bollywood has reached global heights when it comes to its popularity around the world. And K-pop superstar and actor Jisoo, has now made her mark on the lovers list. During an interview while promoting her film Boyfriend on Demand, she and her co-actor Seo In-guk were asked if they would want to work in the Indian film industry.

Seo In-guk enthusiastically replied, “If I’m given the opportunity, I would absolutely love to do it.” On the other hand Jisoo responded playfully while talking about the possibility of an AI-themed romance in Bollywood and said, “I hope you can, you know, please look out for us. We’ll be there.”

Now with their mutual love for Bollywood, fans have already started linking Jisoo with top Indian directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli.

One fan said, “SLB #JISOO super elegance and outgoing & beautiful honest personality would absolutely match the style of SLB(sic).”