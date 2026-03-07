K-Pop meets Bollywood? BLACKPINK’s Jisoo says she’d love to work in the Indian film industry

K-pop sensation Jisoo of BLACKPINK has recently starred in the Netflix drama Boyfriend on Demand and it is receiving all the right reactions. During one of the promotions of the film, the global popstar revealed she holds a soft corner toward Bollywood films and would be thrilled to be working in the Indian film industry someday.
Bollywood has reached global heights when it comes to its popularity around the world. And K-pop superstar and actor Jisoo, has now made her mark on the lovers list. During an interview while promoting her film Boyfriend on Demand, she and her co-actor Seo In-guk were asked if they would want to work in the Indian film industry.
Seo In-guk enthusiastically replied, “If I’m given the opportunity, I would absolutely love to do it.” On the other hand Jisoo responded playfully while talking about the possibility of an AI-themed romance in Bollywood and said, “I hope you can, you know, please look out for us. We’ll be there.”
Now with their mutual love for Bollywood, fans have already started linking Jisoo with top Indian directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli.
One fan said, “SLB #JISOO super elegance and outgoing & beautiful honest personality would absolutely match the style of SLB(sic).”
Another user praised the interview question itself and said, “This the best interview questions. All other countries are just asking the same questions. This is new..And I love to see them in Bollywood style”. Another added, “Host asked Jisoo & In-guk if they wanted to do a Bollywood project? And Jisoo said yess, I hope you can, you know, please look out for us. We'll be there. In-guk said he would love to do, hello!”
Fans are now convinced that Jisoo will be the best fit for Indian period dramas with massive royal sets. The rich visual projects mainly orchestrated by directors like SLB and others would be the right casting call for the actor.
For now, fans can only hope that their beloved K-pop star Jisoo will one day make a dramatic entry into Bollywood. And if that ever happens, it would undoubtedly be nothing short of epic.