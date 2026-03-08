Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy tie the knot in star-studded Hyderabad ceremony

The South film industry turned up in full strength to attend the marriage ceremony of actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy on March 6. The ceremony marked a grand reunion for the entire Allu-Konidela clan and a host of A-list stars from the Telugu and Tamil film industries.
For the special day, the couple decided to go with a classic look that embodied the essence of royalty. Sirish donned an off-white silk kurta with a golden embroidered shawl and kundan accessories. Nayanika Reddy looked every bit the beautiful bride as she wore a pastel lavender kanjeevaram saree with intricate gold zari work. The ‘ivory theme’ for the day was also a family affair, with the entire clan donning matching ivory outfits. Notably, the day marked a double celebration for the family as the marriage ceremony coincided with the 15-year marriage anniversary of actor Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy with their children, Arha and Ayaan.
Ram Charan was among the first to post a peek into the wedding festivities as he took to X and shared a heartfelt message with his followers. He wished the couple on their "wonderful new journey" with a photo that had himself donning an Ayyappa Mala, his wife Upasana Konidela in vibrant yellow, and the mothers of both actors, Nirmala and Surekha Konidela.
The guest list was like a "who’s who" of South Indian cinema. In addition to the immediate family members, the event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, Venkatesh Daggubati and Raashii Khanna. Tamil superstar Suriya made a subtle but impactful presence at the wedding by donning a kurta and pyjama set. Renowned film director Lokesh Kanagaraj was also spotted at the wedding, blessing the newlyweds. Politicians like Telangana’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy were also spotted at the wedding to wish the newlyweds.
The couple’s love story began when they first met at a party hosted by Nithiin in 2023. After their engagement in October, the newlyweds began their wedding celebrations with a party in Dubai and a cocktail party hosted by Arjun in Hyderabad. With the traditional wedding ceremonies over, Sirish starts his new life while Arjun prepares to begin his new cinematic ventures with Atlee and Lokesh.