Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour workday debate escalates; Kareena, Ananya, Kunal and Saif share their views

Deepika Padukone’s debate on an 8-hour shift demand has now escalated even more with her exit from the major projects including Kalki 2 and the Spirit. Now weighing in on the controversial debate, several other celebrities opened up about the same and shared their point of views.

From Ananya Panday to Saif Ali Khan: Celebs react to Deepika’s work-hour debate

Ananya Panday was soon to take a stand for Deepika about the long working hours. She explained how things have changed after Deepika became a mother and said, “I've worked with her before she became a mother, there was no such thing like that. She was working, coming for workshops, no complaints, no asking for anything, and that sort of way”.

Adding more the actress said, “Now she's a mother and this is what she needs. To kind of be present with her child at a time during the first two years is a challenge.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan in another interview spoke about the challenges of balancing long work hours while also being present for her children. The actress, reflecting on the hectic schedule during the shooting of The Buckingham Murders, said that careful planning helped manage her time.

She added, “For that, I had to be away in London for about 35 days. We divided the shoot in such a way that I went and came back twice. We had Diwali in between, so we planned it in such a way.”