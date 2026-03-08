Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour workday debate escalates; Kareena, Ananya, Kunal and Saif share their views

Deepika Padukone’s debate on an 8-hour shift demand has now escalated even more with her exit from the major projects including Kalki 2 and the Spirit. Now weighing in on the controversial debate, several other celebrities opened up about the same and shared their point of views.
Ananya Panday was soon to take a stand for Deepika about the long working hours. She explained how things have changed after Deepika became a mother and said, “I've worked with her before she became a mother, there was no such thing like that. She was working, coming for workshops, no complaints, no asking for anything, and that sort of way”.
Adding more the actress said, “Now she's a mother and this is what she needs. To kind of be present with her child at a time during the first two years is a challenge.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan in another interview spoke about the challenges of balancing long work hours while also being present for her children. The actress, reflecting on the hectic schedule during the shooting of The Buckingham Murders, said that careful planning helped manage her time.
She added, “For that, I had to be away in London for about 35 days. We divided the shoot in such a way that I went and came back twice. We had Diwali in between, so we planned it in such a way.”
Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan on the similar debate during a joint interview addressed their point of views. Kunal, who was not quite in favour of reduced work timings, said, “As adults, when we grow up, we also choose what we want to become in life. Once you sign up for something, you need to understand that it comes with certain expectations. Sometimes people say they want to work only for a limited number of hours and spend the rest of the time elsewhere, but then you should choose a job that allows that”.
Every profession has their ups and downs and according to Kunal when only the rewards are taken into consideration and the cons are ignored, the problem arises.
On the other hand Saif pointed out that work-life balance is equally important and is definitely achievable. He said, “It is possible, and it helps when you are successful. I can name a few colleagues in this industry who have balanced it well. They start work early, maybe at seven and the camera rolls at nine in the morning. You can get a lot of work done and still see your children in the evening.”