Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch stands her ground at Harvard

Fatima Bosch, the winner of Miss Universe 2025, has been in the midst of controversy ever since she was crowned with the title. Speculations about a possible manipulation with the final results have kept the model right in the middle of the spotlight. Now, following the rumours as Fatima was charged with similar questions by some students at Harvard University, she defended herself in the most graceful way.
Miss Universe 2025 has been less of a pageant show and more of a controversial and dramatic film script. There were contestant walk-outs, judges quitting, legal threats, an ex-judge calling the finale rigged, and a ton of other things.
In the middle of it all stands the winner who is being questioned as to whether she is at all deserving of the crown or there has been some critical favouritism. While defending herself, Fatima Bosch rejected all the claims and said, “Maybe you can buy a crown at Walmart, but not at Miss Universe.”
Even though it has been sometime, the talks have not toned down and that is exactly why Fatima had to explain and defend herself at Harvard University.
During a recent one-to-one session with Fatima at the university, one of the students questioned the legitimacy of the crown. She was asked if she would give up her crown due to the allegations of her reported link to Raul Rocha, the former owner of the Miss Universe Organization.
Fatima defended herself and said, “No, I won't resign. I worked hard and won.” She further explained what Miss Universe is truly about and said, “Miss Universe is not just about the runway or having the best body”. She added, “We don't have to be perfect. What matters is the purpose behind what we do and the impact we create in other people's lives”.
The official Miss Universe Instagram page posted Fatima’s speech during her Harvard visit and captioned it, “We are incredibly proud to witness this historic moment for The Miss Universe Organization. For the first time in our history, a Miss Universe stood at Harvard to share a message that goes far beyond the crown.”
