Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch stands her ground at Harvard

Fatima Bosch, the winner of Miss Universe 2025, has been in the midst of controversy ever since she was crowned with the title. Speculations about a possible manipulation with the final results have kept the model right in the middle of the spotlight. Now, following the rumours as Fatima was charged with similar questions by some students at Harvard University, she defended herself in the most graceful way.

Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch defends herself on the crown controversy at Harvard

Miss Universe 2025 has been less of a pageant show and more of a controversial and dramatic film script. There were contestant walk-outs, judges quitting, legal threats, an ex-judge calling the finale rigged, and a ton of other things.

In the middle of it all stands the winner who is being questioned as to whether she is at all deserving of the crown or there has been some critical favouritism. While defending herself, Fatima Bosch rejected all the claims and said, “Maybe you can buy a crown at Walmart, but not at Miss Universe.”

Even though it has been sometime, the talks have not toned down and that is exactly why Fatima had to explain and defend herself at Harvard University.