Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos call off their engagement weeks before tying the knot

Sarah's representative confirmed the news to People revealing that the two are "heartbroken". The representative said, "There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision."

The couple are now "committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way". Quite obviously, given the sudden separation, the couple have requested privacy to deal with the reality.

Dak and Sarah first rumoured to be together in September 2023. The couple got engaged a year later, in October 2024. They were all said to get married this year but they called it quits before they could reach the altar.

A few days ago, on March 5, 2026, Sarah had shared snippets from her bachelorette party weekend in the Bahamas on Instagram. Fans are wondering what could have possibly gone wrong for things to change so quickly.

Shortly after their engagement in 2024, in an interview, Sarah had opened up about parenting with her partner. She had said, "Obviously, parenting brings a new element to your relationship because it’s not about you two anymore, the priority is your child".

The couple has not made any official statement on the matter as of yet.