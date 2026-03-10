Dwight and Amber Howard head for divorce after latter makes serious accusation

According to reports, Dwight and Amber filed for divorce on the same day. Dwight visited he court first and submitted his divorce petition. Amber followed suit soon and filed her petition to the court along with her lawyer.

Amber had previously filed for divorce in 2025 but had withdrawn the petition after reconciliation. Now, in his divorce petition, Dwight has stated that their marriage is "irretrievably broken". As of now, the couple are living together in their Georgia home.

Things worsened after Amber made some serious accusations about Dwight's substance abuse, via videos on social media. Referring to the repeated police visits, Amber said in one of her videos, "To know me, you know I’m prideful and private. My marriage has put me in a really dangerous spot. CPS just took my stepdaughter because of her father."

Talking about her attempts to make the marriage work, she said in the video, "I tried to get so much help. I asked for counseling in our marriage. We went through two different counsellors. I keep telling people he needs some help...I stood by my husband, even though I was scared for myself. Whatever he wanted me to say, whatever it was, because this is my husband."

Later in the video, she affirmed that she refuses to ruin her entire life for the choices Dwight has been making. The divorce filings happened following the public allegations.