Parthiban clarifies ‘sit at home’ comment amid Trisha and Vijay controversy

The South Indian film world is abuzz with news of a tense face-off between veteran actor-director R Parthiban and actress Trisha Krishnan, which appears to have been sparked by Parthiban’s comment on Trisha’s personal life, which he made at an award function recently in the form of a wordplay.

All you need to know about the backlash and apology between Trisha and Parthiban

The controversy began when Trisha’s photograph was displayed on stage at the function. Parthiban made some comments on it, saying, "It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while." He also added that her coming out of home was "creating a lot of issues." The comments were made in connection with Trisha’s recent public appearance at a wedding reception with actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay. The public appearance of Trisha and Vijay comes at a time when Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, is said to be filing for divorce.

Apparently, Trisha did not take kindly to Parthiban’s comment on her personal life and retaliated by saying, "A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder." She added that her photograph had been added to the presentation at the last minute.