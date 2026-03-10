Parthiban clarifies ‘sit at home’ comment amid Trisha and Vijay controversy

The South Indian film world is abuzz with news of a tense face-off between veteran actor-director R Parthiban and actress Trisha Krishnan, which appears to have been sparked by Parthiban’s comment on Trisha’s personal life, which he made at an award function recently in the form of a wordplay.
The controversy began when Trisha’s photograph was displayed on stage at the function. Parthiban made some comments on it, saying, "It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while." He also added that her coming out of home was "creating a lot of issues." The comments were made in connection with Trisha’s recent public appearance at a wedding reception with actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay. The public appearance of Trisha and Vijay comes at a time when Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, is said to be filing for divorce.
Apparently, Trisha did not take kindly to Parthiban’s comment on her personal life and retaliated by saying, "A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder." She added that her photograph had been added to the presentation at the last minute.
In response to all this criticism, Parthiban has come out with a video in which he explains his situation in eight minutes. In this video, he has expressed "wholehearted regret" for his statements while making a distinction between "mistake" and "wrongdoing." In this video, he has explained how his statements were a reaction to all the gossip he had heard about in the media recently backstage. In this video, he has explained how he used the word kunthavaikkirathu (to make someone sit) only as a rhyme for her character name Kundavai.
In his latest video, Parthiban has come out with fresh barbs. In this video, he has confessed how he felt Trisha should have avoided the wedding reception in order to protect Vijay’s political career with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagham party. In this video, he has also retaliated against Trisha’s response by calling it a "third-rated tweet." In this video, he has asked Trisha why she did not raise her voice against more "vulgar" statements from political figures.
Though Parthiban claims he is a supporter of women’s freedom, this incident has led to a debate on how women actors in films come under scrutiny for their public interactions.