Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome first child: Baby girl shares birthday with her grandfather

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram kept their relationship largely private for several years before making it public. The two reportedly met through mutual friends in Mumbai and gradually developed a close bond. While they rarely spoke about their romance in the media, occasional appearances together at events and social media posts hinted at their relationship.

Laishram, known for her work in films like Mary Kom and her contributions to promoting Manipuri culture, often shared glimpses of their life online. Their relationship gained wider public attention in 2023 when Hooda officially confirmed it and the couple announced their wedding plans.

In November 2023, they married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, celebrating Laishram’s cultural roots. The wedding, which blended tradition with intimacy, was widely appreciated for highlighting Manipuri rituals and heritage. Since then, the couple has continued to support each other’s careers while maintaining a relatively low-key personal life.