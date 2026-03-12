After arrest, Shia LeBeouf gets cleared to travel to Rome for his father’s baptism

However, the journey to Italy was also not without its bureaucratic challenges. According to court documents, Shia first applied for leave on February 25, with his application being for leave to leave New Orleans for religious observations. Although his application was denied by Judge Simone Levine during a bond hearing, his second application on March 4, was granted by Judge Peter Hamilton, allowing for a brief window between March 1 and 8.

The European vacation comes after a rather eventful February for the former child star. Shia was first arrested on 17 February after a brawl during Mardi Gras. According to reports, the brawl was characterised by physical violence and the use of offensive slurs. A person may have suffered a dislocated nose during the brawl. Although he was granted bail, his status was later revoked by a judge, who ordered him to attend rehab, undergo a drug test, and post a bond of $100,000. He was arrested for a second time on February 28 for a second count of simple battery, possibly for the initial offense.

While Shia has found a moment of peace in Rome, his legal obligations are still awaiting him on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. He is required to return to court on March 19, to address the battery charges. For now, however, Shia is focusing on family and religion in the heart of Italy.