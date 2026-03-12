Is Tyla’s snakeskin shirt actually a tattoo?

However, while the front presented a believable illusion of a turtleneck shirt, the back told a completely different story. The design ended abruptly under the arms, leaving the singer’s back completely bare, aside from a delicate gold Chanel chain necklace. In taking to Instagram to show off the finished piece, Tyla captioned the post with the following words: “Skin tight X @simoncarle__ Thanks for my Tat.”

Y2K inspiration

To complete the bold outfit, Tyla drew inspiration from the Y2K fashion trend. She combined the body art with ultra-low-rise Rock Revival ‘Camille’ Moto Jeans, which she wore unbuttoned to show off her bedazzled belly button piercing. Tyla accessorised with vintage DSquared Fall 2016 Samurai heels in a bold splash of color and a Valentino suede and python shoulder bag.

A growing trend

However, this isn’t the first time Carle has replaced fabric with tattoo art. The fashion designer, who used to work under John Galliano at Maison Margiela, has in the past created tattoo shirts with lace designs, playing cards, and even a cone bra corset. With Tyla’s sophomore album A-Pop set to drop this summer, it looks like the singer is ready to shed her old skin and get a new fashion injection with her new style.