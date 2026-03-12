Why is Archana Puran Singh quitting YouTube?

However, in a surprise move that has caught her digital ‘parivar’ by surprise, veteran actress Archana Puran Singh has announced a temporary hiatus to her thriving YouTube channel. Despite her digital presence becoming a major source of income and crossing the one million-subscriber mark in no time, the actress revealed that her family has decided to take a break from her digital presence.
This announcement came during a recent vlog featuring Archana Puran Singh along with her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. After uploading two videos every week for a year straight, Archana announced that her family has decided to take a break from her digital presence. Archana assured her fans that this announcement is not something to be sad about. Instead, she revealed that her family has decided to take a break after uploading over 260 videos on her channel since its inception in late 2024.
During her announcement on her YouTube channel, Parmeet Sethi revealed that his family is taking this break to return with something new. Similarly, Archana’s sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann revealed that this is the next step in the evolution of their digital presence.
The business of vlogging
The choice comes at a time when the channel was growing at an incredibly fast rate. Estimated at around 1.18 million subscribers, the family earns an estimated INR 4.4 lakh to INR 6 lakh monthly through advertisements alone. Earlier, Parmeet had hinted at the lucrative possibilities of the platform, stating that if the family chose to pursue it full-time, it would earn them triple the amount of their combined work in films and television.
What’s next for follower?
Although Archana’s channel may go silent for a few weeks, the family may still be seen on another platform. The family confirmed that they would be continuing their work on Aaryamann’s personal channel, AARY Vlogs. The channel would continue with its usual uploads during the hiatus.
Archana expressed her gratitude towards her fans with tremendous love, asking them to shower her with even more support during the time when ‘aap ka parivar’ would hopefully be making a comeback.