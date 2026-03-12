Why is Archana Puran Singh quitting YouTube?

However, in a surprise move that has caught her digital ‘parivar’ by surprise, veteran actress Archana Puran Singh has announced a temporary hiatus to her thriving YouTube channel. Despite her digital presence becoming a major source of income and crossing the one million-subscriber mark in no time, the actress revealed that her family has decided to take a break from her digital presence.

Archana Puran Singh leaves YouTube

This announcement came during a recent vlog featuring Archana Puran Singh along with her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. After uploading two videos every week for a year straight, Archana announced that her family has decided to take a break from her digital presence. Archana assured her fans that this announcement is not something to be sad about. Instead, she revealed that her family has decided to take a break after uploading over 260 videos on her channel since its inception in late 2024.

During her announcement on her YouTube channel, Parmeet Sethi revealed that his family is taking this break to return with something new. Similarly, Archana’s sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann revealed that this is the next step in the evolution of their digital presence.