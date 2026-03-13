All about Gaurav Kapur-Kritika Kamra’s star-studded wedding reception

Actress Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur have finally tied the nuptial knot and celebrated an intimate wedding party with their families and friends in Mumbai. The theme for the wedding was set amidst the colors and shades of sunset and golden hour. The theme was set to be elegant, intimate and highly meaningful. The actress and Gaurav decided to celebrate their special day by holding a registrar wedding at home instead of a grand wedding. The decision to hold a wedding at home was a deliberate choice to get away from a grand wedding.

Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra’s intimate wedding reception

In a joint statement, the couple shared, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai.”