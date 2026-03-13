All about Gaurav Kapur-Kritika Kamra’s star-studded wedding reception

Actress Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur have finally tied the nuptial knot and celebrated an intimate wedding party with their families and friends in Mumbai. The theme for the wedding was set amidst the colors and shades of sunset and golden hour. The theme was set to be elegant, intimate and highly meaningful. The actress and Gaurav decided to celebrate their special day by holding a registrar wedding at home instead of a grand wedding. The decision to hold a wedding at home was a deliberate choice to get away from a grand wedding.
In a joint statement, the couple shared, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai.”
For the event, Kritika wore a specially woven red chanderi saree by her own brand that works towards preserving the traditional art of dyeing chanderi silk fabric. Her mother gifted her the saree. Gaurav paired the traditional look nicely by wearing a traditional ivory and gold outfit by Raghavendra Rathore.
The celebrations, which took place at their Bandra home and on the roof, began with a lively entry that was recorded in a video posted by Masaba Gupta. The newlyweds Kritika and Gaurav were greeted by a dancing team that included Farhan Akhtar and cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Zaheer Khan. In fact, Ashish was also seen dancing with his young son during the performance.
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan was also present among the celebrities at the wedding celebrations. Soha was seen twinning with the girl gang in a cream-coloured saree. She posted pictures from the celebrations on her social media account. Soha was also seen posing for pictures with Anya Singh. In fact, a lovely moment between Kritika and Soha's daughter Inaaya was also posted by her on her account.
After the initial ceremony was over, the couple was seen greeting media personnel present outside their home. Gaurav was seen joking about their different eye lines during a photo shoot. He said, “Hum log ka life match ho jata hai lekin look kabhi match nahi hota (Our lives match, but our looks never match).” The evening concluded with a sundowner overlooking the Mumbai skyline.