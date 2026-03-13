Vampire Diaries' star Kat Graham welcomes first-born son with Bryant Wood

Captioning the collaborative post with her husband, the 36-year-old actor introduced their son writing, "Welcome to the world Prospero 'Spero' Nyemah Wood."

The comment section was filled with lovely wishes from fans and well-wishers. "Awwwwweee! Congratulations my Love!!!!", one comment read. Another user wrote, "M INCREDIBLY HAPPY FOR YOU OH MY GOSHHHH". "Awww! Welcome to the best chapter of life! So happy for you both! Congratulations!!", wrote another person.

The couple had announced that they were expecting back in December 1, 2025, when Kat took to her Instagram to share the news while flaunting her baby bump. The actor had captioned the post, "We’re having a baby!!!". Soon after, during an interview, she revealed that the baby was a boy.

Kat Graham and Bryant Wood eloped and got married in October 2023. With a legal ceremony in Los Angeles, a friend of the couple had officiated their wedding. Two years later, they threw a wedding party with family and friends at at Chalet Tournesol in California.

Kat had later shared in an interview that the "second wedding" was important because they wanted to celebrate their union with the people they loved since their original wedding was extremely simple with just their officiant friend and dogs.