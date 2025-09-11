Why The Vampire Diaries creator said no to a Taylor Swift cameo

In a recent interview Julie Plec recalled, “The CW did ask us if we wanted to do a Taylor Swift cameo, and we said no". At the time, the series was just beginning to build its dark, mystical world. And to bring a real-life pop superstar didn’t feel like the right fit. Julie explained that having Taylor appear “just didn’t feel grounded” within the universe they were creating. Comparing it to more traditional teen dramas, she said, “This isn’t 7th Heaven where Taylor can show up and do a free concert at the high school and make it feel somehow real. It will take us all out of it, it will take this very sort of timeless little community and make it feel too contemporary.”

Still, the creator admits she looks back at the decision with some regret. “If only I knew then what I know now about my love for Taylor,” she said. Even over the past few years, many fans speculated that the role of Lexi Branson which was played by Arielle Kebbel was originally intended for Taylor.