Hansika Motwani shares her first post after divorce

According to her legal representatives, the separation was carried out in a manner that was respectful and peaceful. One such decision that Hansika took during the separation was to waive all claims to alimony, maintenance and streedhan. Her lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, explained that Hansika’s primary goal in the separation was to ensure a graceful end to the relationship and focus on her professional commitments.

The court documents filed in the case indicated that while the Parisian proposal and Jaipur wedding were all picture perfect, the relationship was by no means easy. The couple lived together for a short period before realising that their differences in nature and opinions were leading to a number of arguments. Despite several attempts by friends and family to get them back together, Hansika and Sohael were separately staying since July 2024.

Sohael, who was married to entrepreneur Rinky Bajaj, has not made any public statement so far. Hansika, a former child actress who transitioned to a successful career in South Indian cinema, was last seen in the 2024 movie Guardian. As she continues on her path, her message of ‘Chardi Kala’ seems to indicate that she is focusing on her well-being and career over the media frenzy surrounding her personal life.