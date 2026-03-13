Kolkata-born Castlevania producer Adi Shankar reveals the connection between Devil May Cry and the late James Van Der Beek

Adi Shankar has been someone who was never interested in playing it safe in Hollywood. With a strong taste for bold, action-driven and slightly dark stories, he has built a career by choosing projects that stand apart from the usual studio formula that has worked for others. Born in Kolkata and raised partly in the United States, Adi entered the industry as a producer.

Early in his career, he backed films like The Grey and Dredd, which helped him gain attention for supporting intense, character-led action dramas. Over time, he moved into television and animation, where he found even greater success.

As the executive producer of Netflix’s Castlevania, he helped turn a popular video game into a critically appreciated animated series known for its strong writing, layered characters and mature themes. The show proved that game adaptations could have emotional depth and serious storytelling. He also became known for his Bootleg Universe short films, which offered darker takes on well-known pop culture characters.

Through projects like The Guardians of Justice and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, he has continued to experiment with style and format. He is someone who would not follow trends, but prefers to take risks, making him one of the more distinct creative voices in today’s entertainment space.

He found even more success with the first season of Devil May Cry on Netflix, an adaptation of the Japanese video game franchise of the same name, which premiered in April last year. With the second season of this series all set to release in May this year, we catch up with Adi to talk about the idea behind the creation of the series, his approach towards creating a show based on a video game, how Kolkata and the cities he grew up in shaped him and lots more…