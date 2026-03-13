Is Neena Gupta pregnant? Actress finally addresses rumour

Social media has been buzzing with news of a rather unexpected kind, with veteran actress Neena Gupta reportedly pregnant at the age of 66! The buzz began doing the rounds when the National Award-winning actress was spotted at the star-studded wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad. Actress Neena Gupta, however, has now broken her silence on the news with her characteristic wit and candour.
The frenzy started when videos and images of Neena and her husband Vivek Mehra’s arrival at the reception went viral. In the videos, some people noticed that Neena was sporting a baby bump, while others noticed that she was resting her hand on her stomach while the paparazzi snapped her picture.
One post from a social media user quickly went viral, wondering if the news was ‘for real’ and if her appearance was not ‘normal’. As Neena has played a pivotal role in a blockbuster movie like Badhaai Ho, which revolves around the story of a woman facing a surprise pregnancy at an old age, fans began drawing comparisons between the movie and reality.
Neena sets the record straight
Laughing off all these weird claims, Neena firmly said that there was no truth in this. She said that the whole mistake was because of her attire that she had worn for the occasion.
“There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant,” Neena said. She further said that the fabric of her saree was quite thick, which gave her a bulky look at the event. Neena said that she was enjoying all the attention that was being given at the event. She said that it was great for her age that the country was evolving. While fans won't be seeing a new addition to the family, they can look forward to seeing Neena on screen soon in the upcoming Netflix project Chumbak.