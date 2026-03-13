Is Neena Gupta pregnant? Actress finally addresses rumour

One post from a social media user quickly went viral, wondering if the news was ‘for real’ and if her appearance was not ‘normal’. As Neena has played a pivotal role in a blockbuster movie like Badhaai Ho, which revolves around the story of a woman facing a surprise pregnancy at an old age, fans began drawing comparisons between the movie and reality.

Neena sets the record straight

Laughing off all these weird claims, Neena firmly said that there was no truth in this. She said that the whole mistake was because of her attire that she had worn for the occasion.

“There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant,” Neena said. She further said that the fabric of her saree was quite thick, which gave her a bulky look at the event. Neena said that she was enjoying all the attention that was being given at the event. She said that it was great for her age that the country was evolving. While fans won't be seeing a new addition to the family, they can look forward to seeing Neena on screen soon in the upcoming Netflix project Chumbak.