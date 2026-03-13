Seven new shows and films to stream this week across OTT platforms

Streaming platforms are adding several new titles to their lineup this week, offering viewers a mix of genres and storytelling styles. From gripping documentaries and psychological thrillers to family dramas, animation and light-hearted comedies, the latest slate promises something for every kind of viewer. Here are seven shows and films arriving on OTT platforms in the coming days.
Animation: Zootopia 2
Rookie cop Judy Hopps and sly fox Nick Wilde reunite, as they investigate a mysterious case that threatens the harmony of their animal city. When a cunning pit viper appears and chaos spreads across Zootopia, the unlikely partners must go undercover, uncover the truth and prove once again that teamwork can save the city. March 13. On JioHotstar.
Crime: Imperfect Women
The bond between three lifelong friends is shattered after a shocking crime exposes long-buried secrets. As the investigation unfolds, the women are forced to confront hidden betrayals, guilt and the complicated choices that shaped their lives. The psychological thriller explores friendship, truth and how even the closest relationships can conceal dangerous lies. March 18. On Apple TV+
Thriller: The Astronaut
The movie follows astronaut Sam Walker, played by Kate Mara, who returns to Earth after a mission that nearly kills her. While recovering in isolation, she begins experiencing strange visions and physical changes. As scientists investigate, Sam fears that something unknown may have followed her back from space. March 13. On BookMyShow Stream.
Documentary: Twisted Yoga
This three-part docuseries explores the dark side of a global tantric yoga movement. It follows students who travel in search of spiritual growth but instead encounter manipulation, secrecy and alleged abuse. As survivors speak out, the series traces the rise of guru Gregorian Bivolaru and the international investigation into the cult-like organisation he built. March 13. On Apple TV+
Drama: The Madison
The lives of a wealthy Clyburn family from New York are shattered by a sudden tragedy. Seeking a fresh start, they move to the quiet Madison River Valley in Montana. As they try to rebuild their lives — grief, buried secrets and strained relationships challenge their hopes of finding peace and healing. March 15. On JioHotstar.
Drama: The Family McMullen
Sequel to the 1995 indie hit The Brothers McMullen, the film follows Barry McMullen, now in his 50s, whose quiet life is disrupted when his grown children and relatives unexpectedly move back home. As the crowded household navigates relationship troubles, generational conflicts and personal setbacks, the family confronts old wounds and rediscovers what love, forgiveness and belonging truly mean. March 15. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Local Times
Four friends try to revive Namma Seidhi — a struggling local newspaper started by one of their grandfathers. As they battle financial troubles, falling readership and rival media houses, the group navigates newsroom chaos and personal challenges, hoping their determination and friendship can keep grassroots journalism alive. Language: Tamil. March 13. On Prime Video.
