Rashmika Mandanna calls viral audio row ‘invasion of privacy’, threatens legal action

As a clip of actress Rashmika Mandanna’s mother allegedly making allegations against her former fiancé, Rakshit Shetty has gone viral, the Dear Comrade actress has decided to break her silence on the matter, calling it a serious invasion of privacy.

Rashmika Mandanna warns legal action against privacy-violating content

Urging the netizens to stop spreading the content, the actress dropped a detailed note on her Instagram Stories explaining that the audio being circulated on social media appears to be from a private conversation that took place nearly eight years ago, most likely recorded and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

Rashmika stated that in the last eight years, she has endured a lot of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and users.

She further alleged that her words had been taken out of context, creating false narratives just for some views and engagement. Rashmika added that although she chose to be patient all this time, the events of the last 24 hours crossed a line, leaving her with no choice but to address the matter.