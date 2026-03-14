Akshaye Khanna was not a nice person on set: Farah Khan recalls actor throwing tantrums

According to Farah, the young actor was “not a nice person” on set during their early collaborations. She recalled him being constantly irritable, frequently throwing things and questioning scripts with a volatile temperament. The root of this angst, she explains, was deeply personal: Akshaye was struggling with hair loss. At just 19, he viewed the change as an existential threat to his career. This insecurity led to a rigid defensiveness; Farah noted that he would insist on wearing caps in every rain sequence, such as in Taal, to hide his thinning hair.

The transformation in his life began when he worked in the 2001 cult film Dil Chahta Hai. It was a film that he was doing for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, and I think he had finally reconciled with his hair.” Akshaye had finally accepted his hair loss and had become his carefree self.

Today, the two share a warm rapport, with Farah thinks he deserves an Oscar for what he has done in his last film."