Sunidhi Chauhan postpones Kolkata concert owing to throat infection
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has officially rescheduled the final show of her I Am Home India tour, held in Kolkata, as the singer was unable to perform due to a severe throat infection. This comes just days after an emotional moment in Lucknow, where the singer broke down in tears, apologising to her fans for not being able to give them her usual high-standard performance.
Sunidhi Chauhan postpones Kolkata concert following Lucknow meltdown
Sunidhi Chauhan took to Instagram to announce that the show, originally scheduled for March 14 would now take place on March 25. The location for the show would still remain the Aquatica Ground, and the singer confirmed that the existing tickets would remain valid.
In a heartfelt statement, Sunidhi explained that the decision was made under strict medical advice. “I am regretfully suffering from a severe throat infection and, on my doctor's medical advice of complete vocal rest, I have had to take the most difficult decision of rescheduling,” she shared. She emphasised that her primary motive was to ensure her fans experience the concert exactly as intended, rather than a compromised version due to her illness.
The health update comes after a recent viral video from Sunidhi’s recent performance in Lucknow, where she addressed the audience midway through the performance. Dressed in a shiny romper, the 42-year-old singer was seen struggling to maintain her composure as she tried to sing. “I have a terrible throat; aaj meri awaaz bahut zyada kharab hai (today my voice is very bad),” she told the audience.
Clearly distraught, Sunidhi further said, "Oh my god, this has never happened with me ever, and it’s embarrassing. I am so sorry... I always want to give 100 percent. However, despite her apparent distress and the physical pain she might be going through, Sunidhi still went ahead with the performance, which received huge applause and support from the Lucknow audience.
The tour finale
The I Am Home tour, which started in Mumbai towards the end of 2025, has seen Sunidhi perform to a packed audience in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and other places. Her Kolkata performance will be the grand finale. Social media has been flooded with messages wishing Sunidhi a speedy recovery so that she can end the tour with the high-energy performance she is known for.