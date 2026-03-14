Sunidhi Chauhan postpones Kolkata concert owing to throat infection

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has officially rescheduled the final show of her I Am Home India tour, held in Kolkata, as the singer was unable to perform due to a severe throat infection. This comes just days after an emotional moment in Lucknow, where the singer broke down in tears, apologising to her fans for not being able to give them her usual high-standard performance.

Sunidhi Chauhan postpones Kolkata concert following Lucknow meltdown

Sunidhi Chauhan took to Instagram to announce that the show, originally scheduled for March 14 would now take place on March 25. The location for the show would still remain the Aquatica Ground, and the singer confirmed that the existing tickets would remain valid.

In a heartfelt statement, Sunidhi explained that the decision was made under strict medical advice. “I am regretfully suffering from a severe throat infection and, on my doctor's medical advice of complete vocal rest, I have had to take the most difficult decision of rescheduling,” she shared. She emphasised that her primary motive was to ensure her fans experience the concert exactly as intended, rather than a compromised version due to her illness.