Hansika Motwani’s ex-sister-in-law Muskaan Nancy James shares cryptic post following the couple’s divorce

The timing of Muskaan’s post has generated much curiosity among fans, especially since Muskaan has always had a very complicated relationship with Hansika. Muskaan has previously been married to Hansika’s brother, Prashant Motwani. The divorce between the two has not been very easy, to say the least. In fact, in 2024, Muskaan registered an FIR against Hansika and her mother, Jyoti, for cruelty related to dowry demands, criminal intimidation, and domestic violence. Muskaan stated that the marital issues between her and Hansika’s brother resulted in Muskaan developing Bell’s palsy due to the constant interference from Hansika’s mother.

Even though Hansika and Jyoti were granted anticipatory bail in the matter, they then moved to the Bombay High Court to have the FIR dismissed. However, this marital tussle between Hansika and Muskaan has become part of the larger context in which Hansika’s personal transformation has taken place. On March 11, Hansika’s divorce from Sohael was finalised at the Bandra Family Court by mutual consent. Hansika’s divorce with Sohael has irretrievably broken down, with Hansika waiving any claims to alimony or maintenance.

This split comes less than three years after their highly publicised 2022 wedding at Mundota Fort in Jaipur, which was famously captured in a reality show. As Hansika tries to move on with her professional engagements, it seems like the shadows of past family tiffs are still lingering in the virtual world.