Meet Asproulis, the wonder dog who survived 9 days on the icy peaks of Greece

As they following the sounds, they discovered Asproulis alive against all odds, bringing a positive and cheerful end to a rescue mission that has since captured hearts worldwide.

What the rescue team of Asproulis had to share?

"We were climbing to reach the summit and as we were going up, we heard some cries. The little dog must have noticed us and seen us first. We hadn't seen him because he's white and blended into the snow, but he was calling for help," Marina Koraki, a member of the climbing team that rescued Asproulis, told the publication.

Marina shares how their group split in two. While most continued the ascent, the more experienced climbers of the group went to find the dog and carry out the rescue.

Having endured without food for nine days, the hikers stated that the dog was so frail that the collar around its neck was hanging loosely. They fed him and began the descent before handing him to Zacharis, who was overjoyed. As soon as Asproulis got home, he calmly grabbed his spot his couch.

"When the dog came down with us, he went to each one of us as if to say thank you, he was almost crying," said Koraki.

Zacharis explained that the distance from where Asproulis was found takes about 3.5 hours to reach and the highest peak there is approximately 2,200 metres. Behind the peak, there is a cliff which must have spooked the pup, Zacharis added.