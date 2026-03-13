Rasha Thadani adopts baby monkey Angad, turns her love for animals into action

As Angad slowly started healing, his story was shared online in the hope of raising awareness and support. The emotional update caught the attention Rasha, who was deeply moved by what the little monkey had been through. After seeing the post, she decided to step in and support him.

Rather than just sharing posts about animal welfare, Rasha chose to get directly involved. By adopting Angad, she will be contributing to his medical treatment, daily nutrition, and overall rehabilitation.

Those who know Rasha, say that this decision doesn’t come as a surprise. An avid wildlife photographer, she often spends time capturing animals in their natural habitat, something that reflects her deep respect for nature. Her love for animals also extends to her own home. She has adopted two dogs, Azaad and Cuddles, who are very much a part of her everyday life. From stopping to help strays to speaking about kindness towards voiceless beings, her affection has never felt forced or occasional, it’s simply who she is.

In an industry where every move is amplified, this one feels personal and sincere. For Rasha, adopting Angad isn’t about making noise, it’s about making a difference. And sometimes, that quiet commitment says the most.

Angad is currently under the care of an animal rescue team working towards his recovery and rehabilitation.