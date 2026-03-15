Chadwick Boseman’s possible 2021 Oscar win revealed by wife Simone

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Simone read out a portion of the draft . She mentioned at the beginning of the speech, there is a greeting to God and Chadwick's family that says, “I will never stop thanking God for you. Thank you to the most high God. Thank you, Carolyn and Leroy Boseman [Chadwick’s parents], and your mothers and your mothers’ mothers.”

After that she praised Chadwick's work and character, as well as how much she admired him as a father, “What purity. What honesty. What pain. What a role. What work. What beautiful, intricate humanity. What courage, bravery, fearlessness, honesty, commitment, humanity, strength.”

Chadwick Boseman was nominated for an Oscar for his part in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. However, the Oscar went to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. Simone stated that Chadwick was, “A spirit that refused to surrender to despair.” She also added, “What an actor. What an artist. What a cast. What a team. What a vision. Glory be to the most high God. Long live the King.”

The actor died from colon cancer in 2020 at 43. Even though he didn't get the Oscar, Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Simone, said, “But to be nominated for best actor is still an incredible accomplishment and is still recognition of his work.”

He was awarded notable accolades even after he died at both the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes in 2021. Simone has continued to celebrate his legacy by attending Boseman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2025.