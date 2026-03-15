ENHYPEN performs without Lee Heeseung in Melbourne as fans launch massive petition

Only a few days after the departure of Lee Heeseung from the K-Pop group ENHYPEN, the group had their first show with only six members. The show, held at the Melbourne Music Festival on March 14 at Flemington Racecourse, left fans mixed in terms of emotion and divided in their reactions to the performance. It was the ENHYPEN’s first performance without their long-time lead singer.
ENHYPEN performed at the festival with a six-member line-up of members Yang Jungwon, Jay Park, Jake Sim, Park Sunghoon, Kim Sunoo, and Ni-ki. The members took over the parts that Heeseung would have done, including the song Bite Me. During the performance, the men thanked the fans for their energy, and Sunghoon asked the fans to continue to support them.
On March 13th, the group departed from Incheon International Airport and traveled to Australia. Fans reacted to photos of the six members both at the airport and once they reached Melbourne, commenting that it was strange not to see their oldest member there. Later on, the group made a post on X and included a photo of all six members.
Several reactions of demands for getting Lee back started pouring in. One person said, “We demand that HEESEUNG remains fully part of ENHYPEN, and we will continue to hold @BELIFTLAB accountable for any actions that threaten the group's identity and integrity. DO NOT EXPLOIT THE LEGACY OF ENHYPEN.” Another person said, “Let me just add this, seems like a member was accidently cut off! ENHYPEN IS SEVEN!”
The ENGENEs are actively protesting his departure. So far an online petition with over 1 million signatures has been created. Protest trucks have been sent to HYBE headquarters, as well as other online forms of protest in which the group would stay as a 7 member group.
There has been a tremendous amount of criticism on social media regarding this news. In fact, in only four days after the announcement, Lee Heeseung's name appeared in 28 million posts on X. One person wrote, “6 smiles but 7 souls were supposed to shine today”, and while another person wrote, “you did so well, we will bring heeseung back.”
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