ENHYPEN performs without Lee Heeseung in Melbourne as fans launch massive petition

On March 13th, the group departed from Incheon International Airport and traveled to Australia. Fans reacted to photos of the six members both at the airport and once they reached Melbourne, commenting that it was strange not to see their oldest member there. Later on, the group made a post on X and included a photo of all six members.

Several reactions of demands for getting Lee back started pouring in. One person said, “We demand that HEESEUNG remains fully part of ENHYPEN, and we will continue to hold @BELIFTLAB accountable for any actions that threaten the group's identity and integrity. DO NOT EXPLOIT THE LEGACY OF ENHYPEN.” Another person said, “Let me just add this, seems like a member was accidently cut off! ENHYPEN IS SEVEN!”

The ENGENEs are actively protesting his departure. So far an online petition with over 1 million signatures has been created. Protest trucks have been sent to HYBE headquarters, as well as other online forms of protest in which the group would stay as a 7 member group.

There has been a tremendous amount of criticism on social media regarding this news. In fact, in only four days after the announcement, Lee Heeseung's name appeared in 28 million posts on X. One person wrote, “6 smiles but 7 souls were supposed to shine today”, and while another person wrote, “you did so well, we will bring heeseung back.”