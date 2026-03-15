Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell dies at 64 after health complications

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation. Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi’. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever."

His health started deteriorating, and this year the band planned on going to Australia to do a tour. Just before the start of the tour, the band cancelled it. Phil Campbell's health deteriorated even more during this time.

Phil Campbell, originally from Wales, began his career in music in the late 1970’s with the formation of the band Persian Risk, a heavy metal group. A key moment in Phil’s career happened in 1984 when Motörhead’s guitarist Brian Robertson left the band. This allowed Phil to be invited to join the heavy metal band by Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead.

Phil joined the band when he recorded Orgasmatron in 1986 with Motörhead. For a period of 31 years he played lead guitar in the band and continued to do so until the band broke up due to Lemmy's passing in 2015.