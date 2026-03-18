Amy Winehouse's ex-husband rejects to bear the 'responsibility' for her death

Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, recently addressed the allegations for the singer’s addiction and eventual death. He acknowledges that he contributed to the problems Amy had with alcohol and substance abuse. However, he rejected the idea of bearing all responsibility for her behaviour and death. Blake stated Amy made her own decisions relating to her use of alcohol and would continue to drink despite how the choices left her with negative consequences.
In a recent podcast, We Need to Talk, Blake Fielder-Civil stated that many previous followers of the Amy Winehouse media scandal continue to believe he played a significant role in her passing. Blake further explains that while he understands that he did contribute to her demise, it would be unjust to place all responsibility on him alone. He describes Amy Winehouse as an independent woman who was very much in control of her own destiny and choices.
Around 2001, Blake remembered meeting Amy at the pub in London, finding her attractive. Both were also not using drugs during their initial relationship together. But Amy’s excessive drinking primarily affected their initial relationship which ultimately led to separation. The ups and downs of their relationship later inspired Amy’s 2006 album named Back to the Black and in 2007 they married in Miami.
According to him, their bond was based on love and intimacy, and that she was his best mate. He emphasized that their relationship was completely independent of the addiction that would later destroy both of them. In addition, he stated that their addictive nature can’t define them as a couple.
According to Blake Fielder-Civil he wasn’t an addict, when met Amy. They together created an addiction to drugs. He admitted that he introduced Amy to heroin after she had tried other drugs. He did mention that her drug use began to worsen while he was in prison due to an altercation at a bar.
The couple got divorced in 2009 but they continued to talk. Amy died in 2011 at 27 years old due to accidental alcohol poisoning and Blake was in jail. He said they communicated often during that time and he was growing concerned about her behaviour. He also mentioned several instances, where he believed that Amy was incapable of taking care of herself.