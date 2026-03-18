Amy Winehouse's ex-husband rejects to bear the 'responsibility' for her death

Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, recently addressed the allegations for the singer’s addiction and eventual death. He acknowledges that he contributed to the problems Amy had with alcohol and substance abuse. However, he rejected the idea of bearing all responsibility for her behaviour and death. Blake stated Amy made her own decisions relating to her use of alcohol and would continue to drink despite how the choices left her with negative consequences.

Relationship, addiction and lasting impact: Blake Fielder-Civil’s recent revelations

In a recent podcast, We Need to Talk, Blake Fielder-Civil stated that many previous followers of the Amy Winehouse media scandal continue to believe he played a significant role in her passing. Blake further explains that while he understands that he did contribute to her demise, it would be unjust to place all responsibility on him alone. He describes Amy Winehouse as an independent woman who was very much in control of her own destiny and choices.