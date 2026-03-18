Sean Penn skips Oscars to visit Kyiv, receives unique statuette made of war-damaged train metal

Sean Penn visited Ukraine and took pictures in Kyiv, March 16, one day before the Academy Awards. As of last week, rather than attending the Academy Awards Sean Penn is planning to be in Ukraine. He has also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The president thanked Sean Penn on social media by saying, “Sean, thanks to you, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is. You have stood with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. This is still true today. And we know that you will continue to stand with our country and our people.”

Since the start of the Russian Federation's attack against Ukraine in February of 2022, Sean has supported Ukraine steadily. He previously donated one of his Academy Awards to Ukraine as an act of compassion.

Kieran Culkin presented the Award for Best Supporting Actor. Sean Penn won it for his portrayal of Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw in One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Since Sean was out of the country at this time, Kieran accepted the award on his behalf. Before this win, he received Best Actor Oscars for Mystic River (2004) and Milk (2009).