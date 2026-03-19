Cricketer Shivam Dube skips team flight, travels by 3rd AC train from Ahmedabad after T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube recently chose to board a train instead of taking the team organised flight that has got the internet talking. Following India’s win against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shivam rushed home by train and later revealed the reason behind his decision in a recent event.

Shivam Dube’s train journey home wins hearts after India's victory against New Zealand

Just hours into the win of team India against New Zealand, cricketer Shivam chose to run to his family as soon as possible. Shivam along with his wife and a friend boarded a 3rd AC train and headed for his hometown. Explaining the reason the cricketer said that he was too eager to see his dad and son and waiting for the team flight would only delay the process.

He said, “Ghar jaake mujhe apne bachche aur apne papa se milne ki kaafi anxiety ho rahi thi… isliye main subah-subah ghar chala aaya. Wait, hi nahi ho raha tha (I was feeling anxious to meet my child and my father at home… that is why I left early in the morning. I just could not wait)”.