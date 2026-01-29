'I owed it to the team,' says former India cricket coach Rahul Dravid

Celebrating the moment and a book on Sharma titled The Rise of the Hitman (published by Rupa; ₹595), Dravid and R Kaushik, sports journalist and the author of the book, indulged in a two-hour long conversation, sharing fond memories and anecdotes of the rise of the former India cricket captain. “As a coach you learn that you should never coach like you would play yourself,” said Dravid, the India head coach during the 2023 World Cup, which the team lost after a winning streak. Speaking about the initial phase, he said, “Working with an astute cricketer like Rohit was easy because he recognised that the game was changing. In some ways, there was a feeling that we were behind and needed to push the envelope,” he added. Recalling the last five overs of the final, Dravid felt they showed the captain’s true ability, “In some ways they encapsulated Sharma’s whole journey. He showed tactical clarity, calmness and camaraderie. Everyone got behind him, and that’s why the team fought till the very last ball.”

The 222-page book chronicles Sharma’s rise from a passionate youngster to one of Indian cricket’s star player. For Dravid, Sharma’s potential in captaincy was a given. “Rohit was the vice-captain in some formats and was around the group for a really long time as a senior player. One of the challenges that a player faces when he/she goes from being a senior player in a team to becoming a captain, is that they have to start making decisions about people. It’s a lot easier to be one of the boys, to be able to be a shoulder to cry on, because there you’re not a final decision maker.”