Crescentia Scolt Fernandes pens down the journey of bringing Goan food to Delhi

Food that time forgot

At the heart of the book is a concern that has less to do with changing tastes and more with changing lives. Fernandes believes traditional dishes haven’t disappeared because they are unpopular—but because they are time-consuming.

“Our mothers didn’t work outside the home,” she says. “They had time to make breakfast, lunch, evening tea and dinner. Today, nobody has that luxury.”

Among the dishes she documents are ones that are now nearly extinct within her community. Two stand out. One is a Dutch-origin bread-cake Breudher, a cross between a loaf and a celebration bake, once made for religious occasions. Traditionally fermented with toddy—long before commercial yeast was common—it is now produced by only a handful of bakeries.

Fernandes spent years testing versions of the recipe, until the texture finally matched her memory. “If you live outside those places, you can’t get toddy. So you adapt,” she says. “The idea was to get it to taste like what I remembered.”

The second is Poffertjes, a shallow, pancake-like cousin of the paniyaram. “We had just one pan that went around between families,” she recalls. “Some of my younger cousins don’t even remember what it is.” Easy to make, yet rarely made anymore, it represents the quiet erosion of food traditions—not through resistance, but neglect.