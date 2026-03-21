AC/DC rhythm guitarist Stevie Young hospitalised amidst Power Up tour

Stevie's spokesperson said, " Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing a full battery of tests." They continued, "Stevie is doing well and is in good spirits. He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday."

Stevie Young has been a part of the legendary rock band AC/DC since 2014 following Malcolm Young, his uncle's retirement after being diagnosed with dementia. He passed away in 2017 at 64. Malcolm was a founding member of the band along with his brother Angus Young back in November 1973.

The band started the Power Up tour in 2024 after the release of their 2020 album of the same name. This album was the first record since the death of Malcolm nine years ago. The tour is currently on its Latin American leg.

Stevie Young is reportedly looking forward to get back on stage after undergoing several tests at the hospital. The band will be playing three back-to-back sold-out shows in Buenos Aires in three days and fans are looking forward to an electrifying performance.