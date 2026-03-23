Divya Dutta reacts to influencers landing big Bollywood projects due to social media following

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta has opened up on the growing trend of casting influencers in major Bollywood projects, specifically based on their social media following.

Divya Dutta on content creators landing big projects because of their social media following

The actress, while talking to a news agency, highlighted that the suitability of a role should remain the primary criteria, irrespective of the number of social media followers.

In an exclusive conversation, Divya said, “I do feel casting should be done if a person suits the role, influencer or not.”

Talking about feeling the pressure of being active on social media considering the social media boom, the Chiraiyaa actress added that she has always followed her own path and does not feel pressured to constantly stay active online.

“For me, the mantra is, whatever works for me, I will do that. I have always walked an opposite path. Whatever I post on social media, is something I genuinely enjoy. It’s a part of my work life and personal life. If I feel like sharing it, I do it,” she said.

Divya also spoke about her experience of being on a jury for social media and influencer-based awards recently, where she expressed how she was thrilled to witness how people from different walks of life are using digital platforms to carve their own identity.