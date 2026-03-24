Babil Khan returns to the sets, commences shoot in Bhopal

Actor Babil Khan, son of the late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, is back on sets as he has commenced shooting for his next in Bhopal.

Babil Khan comes back to his film projects

Babil had recently shared a video from his vanity van and mentioned, “Back to the grind, time to make you proud again.” He hasn’t revealed details of the project he is currently shooting for.

A source close to the development shared, “Babil has been excited to be back on set. Acting is something that grounds him, and being in front of the camera again feels very natural to him. The message shared is from the sets of his next project which he just began shooting for in Bhopal”.

Last month, he was training in the martial art form Muay Thai, which he underwent during his time in Thailand.

A source close to a news agency had then shared, “Babil spent time in Thailand through December and early January to train in Muay Thai in Thailand. He took various classes to learn the form of MMA that originates in Thailand.”

“He’s been prepping for this and it’s for a project that is soon upcoming but requires him to do intense training for a project that goes on floors mid 2026,” the source added.