Hrithik Roshan has a tete-a-tete with Ryan Gosling

He further mentioned, “I actually read the book and then I saw the trailer. Then I made an Instagram post about it and I said that it's the best sci-fi book I've ever read in my life. The movie better live up to it. That was the second thing I said. No pressure. The third thing I said was that Ryan acts and embodies the part unbelievably well.”

Hrithik then spoke about the scene from Project Hail Mary, which stayed with him. He shared, “There is this one scene where they're forcing you to go to space and you just don't want to go. On the page it's said that he tears up and I caught myself thinking as an actor I was like how would an actor play that? Would I actually cry or would I hold it in? What's going to be the sweet spot? I was wondering, did you have a thought while approaching that scene?”

Responding to the same, Ryan said, “You know it was interesting that was one of the last you know we shot so it took five years to make the film and then I was like a hundred days alone on camera. It was one of the most difficult films I've ever made and probably will ever make. Took a bigger chunk out of me than any movie I've ever done.”

“So I was so broken down by the whole process of making this that I was just shattered anyway in that scene. And then I'm acting opposite Sandra Huler who is one of the greatest actors alive. She played it with such beautiful emotion you know there wasn't a harshness to it. There was so much pure emotion in the way that she played it that it just wrecked me. I didn't have to act,” he added.