Mohanlal moves Delhi HC to protect personality rights

Mohanlal is following in the footsteps of other A-listers such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, in a bid to secure his personality rights in the face of advanced technology such as AI, which is now able to mimic a celebrity’s mannerisms and speech inflections with uncanny accuracy.

Outside of the courtroom, however, the superstar continues to be a box office force to be reckoned with. Though his much-anticipated sequel Drishyam 3, which has been much-anticipated, has been delayed to May 21 due to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, fans won't have to wait much longer to see their favourite superstar on the big screen. His upcoming project with another superstar Mammootty, titled Patriot, is set to release on April 23.

The superstar is also currently working on his upcoming untitled project with director Tharun Moorthy. His upcoming projects are some of the most ambitious in the industry, including his milestone 100th film with his longtime collaborator Priyadarshan and another upcoming crime comedy with director Krishand. By acquiring his personality rights, the superstar ensures that his illustrious legacy remains strictly in his control as he begins this new chapter in his illustrious career.