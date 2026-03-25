Kantara mimicry issue: Ranveer Singh to apologise, go to Chamundi hill

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will file an affidavit apologising and also visit Chamundi Hill, the Karnataka High Court was informed on Tuesday during the hearing of his plea to quash a complaint and FIR over alleged remarks on a divine character from the film Kantara: Chapter 1.

Will visit Chamundi Hills and apologise: Ranveer Singh to Karnataka HC

The actor is accused of calling Chavundi Daiva, a deity of coastal Karnataka, as a ghost during an award ceremony in Goa last year. Based on a complaint by a lawyer, who alleged that his religious sentiments were hurt, the Dhurandhar actor was booked.

A single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna took note of the submission made by senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for the actor, who said, “We will file an affidavit apologising. We will also visit Chamundi Hill.”