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Kantara mimicry issue: Ranveer Singh to apologise, go to Chamundi hill

The actor is accused of calling Chavundi Daiva, a deity of coastal Karnataka, as a ghost during an award ceremony in Goa last year
Kantara mimicry issue: Ranveer Singh to apologise, go to Chamundi hill
Ranveer Singh
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Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will file an affidavit apologising and also visit Chamundi Hill, the Karnataka High Court was informed on Tuesday during the hearing of his plea to quash a complaint and FIR over alleged remarks on a divine character from the film Kantara: Chapter 1.

Will visit Chamundi Hills and apologise: Ranveer Singh to Karnataka HC

The actor is accused of calling Chavundi Daiva, a deity of coastal Karnataka, as a ghost during an award ceremony in Goa last year. Based on a complaint by a lawyer, who alleged that his religious sentiments were hurt, the Dhurandhar actor was booked.

A single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna took note of the submission made by senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for the actor, who said, “We will file an affidavit apologising. We will also visit Chamundi Hill.”

Will visit Chamundi Hills and apologise: Ranveer Singh to Karnataka HC
A still from Kantara

The bench, while hearing the matter, observed that the remarks were inappropriate and stressed the responsibility of public figures. “What Ranveer did is not right. There must be a sense of remorse. Actors have a strong influence on people,” the court said.

Counsel for the complainant, C G Malayali, termed the apology “insincere” and argued that the actor should apologise in person, even suggesting that he visit the temple and offer an oral apology.

The court indicated that an apology and corrective steps could address the issue, noting, “You must visit the temple. A mistake has occurred.” The matter has been adjourned to April 10 for further hearing.

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Kantara mimicry issue: Ranveer Singh to apologise, go to Chamundi hill
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