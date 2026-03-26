F1 star Fernando Alonso welcomes his first child with sports journalist Melissa Jimenez

Melissa is an established figure within the paddock, currently working as an F1 reporter for DAZN. She is a communications expert fluent in multiple languages and has always been surrounded by the world of motorsport, being the daughter of the highly regarded motorcycle engineer Antonio Jimenez. While Melissa is no stranger to being a mother, Fernando is about to experience his first time as a father. Melissa has three children, Gala, 10, Abril, seven, and Max, six, with her previous partner, footballer Marc Bartra.

The couple was first rumored to be dating in 2023, shortly after Fernando’s split from Andrea Schlager. The couple has always appeared to have some chemistry in their professional interviews, but they have only recently made their relationship official with the posting of a rare photo on social media. The couple’s happy news comes on the heels of the secret wedding between Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux earlier this month. As the paddock sends its congratulations, fans are looking forward to seeing the ‘new dad’ vibes that Fernando will bring with him when he finally makes his way to Suzuka.