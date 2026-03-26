This getaway in Goa teaches you the real meaning of susegad!

The next morning brought with it a new adventure — one that would take us to Chorao Island, located 50 kilometres away from the property. Known as Ilhas dos Fidalgos (the Island of the Noblemen) during the Portuguese colonial period, Chorao Island is rich in biodiversity and offers some of the best birdwatching opportunities in India, thanks to the famous Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. We joined Soul Travelling once again for a nature trail that took us on a boat ride through the lush mangroves of the island, with stops at scenic viewpoints, a visit to a unique temple and a trek to the Lost Seminary—an evocative reminder of Goa’s colonial past. The island’s beauty and serenity left a lasting impression and after a day in the sun, we were eager to return to the comfort of Mansao Curtorim for some well-deserved relaxation. Evening turned to night and in no time we were tucked away in bed, dreaming languid dreams of perfect Goan holidays, much like this one.