FKA Twigs files fresh lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf over 2025 settlement under California’s STAND Act

In October, tension re-emerged for FKA Twigs who talked about her experiences following the outcome of the case. When asked if she felt safe, she answered: “No, I wouldn’t say I feel safe. I feel really passionate about being involved with organizations such as Sistah Space and N More, to help survivors in any way that I can. I think it’s less about me at this point and more about looking forward. Just, you know, moving on with my life.”

Shia LaBeouf's legal team requested arbitration in December, claiming that the interview breached the NDA. Reports say that Barnett is not allowed under the NDA to talk about her own experiences (i.e., her marriage) or convey information based on abuse more generally. The arbitration request was ultimately dismissed.

The new lawsuit against FKA Twigs doesn’t ask for damages but requests an injunction against enforcing some part(s) of the NDA. Her legal team asserts that this case is about “justice and law, not money.” FKA's lawyers claim that they represent other women who are victims of sexual and domestic violence. It is, “on behalf of other women who are the victims of sexual and domestic violence who do not have the resources to speak out and defend themselves from predators.”