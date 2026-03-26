Malayalam actor E.A. Rajendran passes away at 71

The cultural landscape of Kerala is in mourning today due to the death of E.A. Rajendran, a veteran actor and director who has spent over four decades in the field. The 71-year-old artiste passed away at his residence in Pattathanam in Kollam early on Thursday morning, 26th March 2026. He has been undergoing treatment for health problems associated with old age.
E.A. Rajendran was one of the rare talents who could bridge the gap between the professional seriousness of theatre and the commercial appeal of cinema. He was a distinguished alumnus of the National School of Drama in Delhi and FTII in Pune. Though he began his career in films with Greeshmam in 1981, his second act in films began in the late 1990s and established his legacy. His powerful portrayal of characters in Jayaraj’s Kaliyattam marked his resurgence and established his credentials as an accomplished actor in films like Narasimham, Meeshamadhavan and Thachiledathu Chundan.
Apart from films, Rajendran was an integral part of the professional theatre circuit. He was one of the guiding forces of Kalidasa Kalakendram, one of the most illustrious drama troupes founded by his father-in-law O. Madhavan. His directorial skills too were recognised with the State Government Award for the Best Play in 1987. Later on, he became a household name through popular television serials and was associated with public sector enterprises too, heading the State Horticulture Corporation.
Rajendran is survived by his wife Sandhya, sister of MLA M. Mukesh, and his son, popular actor Divyadarshan. His mortal remains will be taken to his native place Thrithallur in Thrissur for funeral rites on Friday. The industry has paid tributes to Rajendran with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that he was an artist who contributed significantly to the Malayali culture with his depth and complexity.