Malayalam actor E.A. Rajendran passes away at 71

The cultural landscape of Kerala is in mourning today due to the death of E.A. Rajendran, a veteran actor and director who has spent over four decades in the field. The 71-year-old artiste passed away at his residence in Pattathanam in Kollam early on Thursday morning, 26th March 2026. He has been undergoing treatment for health problems associated with old age.

All you need to know about E.A. Rajendran

E.A. Rajendran was one of the rare talents who could bridge the gap between the professional seriousness of theatre and the commercial appeal of cinema. He was a distinguished alumnus of the National School of Drama in Delhi and FTII in Pune. Though he began his career in films with Greeshmam in 1981, his second act in films began in the late 1990s and established his legacy. His powerful portrayal of characters in Jayaraj’s Kaliyattam marked his resurgence and established his credentials as an accomplished actor in films like Narasimham, Meeshamadhavan and Thachiledathu Chundan.