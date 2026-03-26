Massive Paris hotel fire forces Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ready or Not 2 cast to evacuate during film promotion

According to a hotel representative,“The hotel, along with all of its outlets, with the exception of 114 Faubourg, has now reopened.” Once the situation was stabilized, guests were permitted to return. The movie’s stars did not comment on the massive Parish hotel fire. But Kathryn Newton appeared relaxed and posted a video to Instagram of what appears to be an inside view of the hotel.

The cast was promoting the release of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel to the 2019 film Ready or Not. It featured Samara Weaving reprised her role as Grace. The story continues with Grace and her sister Faith running away from 4 other family clans that are competing for dominance of a throne that will give them ultimate power. The movie is set to be released on March 27th.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has also suffered a loss most recently; she learned of the passing of her buddy and co-star from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Nicolas Brendon, this week. Nicolas was only 54 when he passed away and Gellar honoured her friend with this emotional tribute, quoting a line from his character on Buffy: “They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”