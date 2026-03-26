'You’re a contraceptive for creativity': Kunal Kamra bashes Ranveer Allahbadia on his recent post

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia back in 2025 had made a comment on India’s Got Latent show and it insanely backfired. Over the time span, Ranveer including his co-panelists Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchalani were slammed across social media and legal cases were filed against them. Now Ranveer in a recent post shared how difficult it has been for him to deal with all of it. To which another comedian Kunal Kamra criticised him saying that his one mistake affected so many comedians across the country.
The controversy dates back to 2025 when podcaster Ranveer made a sensational comment on parents and their intimacy. The moment was hilarious to the crowd present there but the incident backfired over social media and several important people across the country shared their views on the offending question.
Following that, the panelists were slammed and legal cases were filed against them. This had extensively affected Ranveer’s brands BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show and in accordance to that he recently shared an emotional post.
Ranveer wrote, “It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.” The situation reminded him of a couplet by poet Kabir, which said: “A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding.”
Now this post somewhat infuriated another comedian Kunal Kamra where he said how one comment by Ranveer had cost the reputation of several fellow comedians and slammed him intensively.
Kunal commented on Ranveer’s post and wrote, “30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult.”
Further bashing the podcaster he added, “You didn’t even care to understand that side. Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque’s, lower your gaze & be very ashamed. You’re a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing…”
While some appreciated the comment, others pointed out how Kunal was being a hypocrite to bash a fellow comedian. One user wrote, “I like how you nitpick the morals of the victim because you disagree with his politics. You're accusing him of doing exactly what you've done a 1000 times. Hypocrite. Shame.” Another added, “Kunal, don’t act ‘holier than thou.’ You are same as Allahabadia”.