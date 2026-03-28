Katy Perry quips about her and beau Justin Trudeau’s ‘age gap’

Singer Katy Perry poked fun at her age gap with former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau in a post on social media.

Katy Perry opens up on the ‘age gap’ she has with Justin Trudeau

Katy, 41, took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos, giving fans a glimpse into a recent date night with the former Canadian prime minister, 54, and poking fun at their “age gap” along the way.

In the first image, the couple could be seen smiling while holding up their phones, appearing to show the results of an age quiz. Katy’s result came in at 33.1 years old, more than eight years younger than her actual age. Justin Trudeau’s result read 43, which is about 11 years younger than his real age.

The rest of the post offered a look at Katy’s recent life, including sweet moments with her five-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with ex-fiance Orlando Bloom. In one photo, Katy is seen skiing with her daughter, while another shows custom cowboy boots being made for the little girl.